As Senate departs, House plots August recess return

A truncated August congressional recess is under way, but budget and voting rights legislation will take priority over the next month, bringing House members back to Capitol Hill the week of Aug. 23.

The House continues to operate under protocols allowing for proxy voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer’s announcement Tuesday that the chamber would return to consider the budget resolution the Senate adopted Wednesday morning means not all members need to return physically.

The Senate returns Sept. 13, and outside of an extraordinary circumstance where there is consent from both sides or an unprecedented situation where Congress gets adjourned by President Joe Biden, the schedule of pro forma sessions — with no business conducted — is likely to hold.

As the budget resolution vote-a-rama was under way Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer met with the committee chairs who will be tasked with crafting the pieces of the reconciliation measure.

The New York Democrat says he wants the reconciliation bill, which is crafted from the instructions in the $3.5 trillion blueprint adopted on a party-line vote Wednesday, “done on September 15.”