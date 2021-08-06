House Democrats restart effort to craft new voting rights bill

The House Administration Committee on Friday kickstarted the process for creating a new Voting Rights Act bill, releasing a report alleging that recent voting restrictions have discriminated against minority voters.

Democrats on the Subcommittee on Elections drafted the report following months of hearings about the impact of voting restrictions that states have implemented since a 2013 Supreme Court decision invalidating part of the Voting Rights Act. Their report argues states have used voter identification laws, voter roll purges and redistricting to minimize the impact of minority voters.

Those efforts have only intensified since President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump, Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., told reporters during a news conference Friday. Trump's repeated false claims about election fraud have been taken up and amplified by many of his supporters, he said.

“Republicans across the country are using these bills to further legitimize the former president's big lie. This is an assault on our democracy, and we need to call it what it is to stop this anti-democratic wave,” Aguilar said.

[Clyburn: Pass voting bills or Democrats will lose majorities]