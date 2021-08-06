Clyburn: Pass voting bills or Democrats will lose majorities

As a young civil rights activist, House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn was involved in protests that led to passage of the Voting Rights Act. Now, the 81-year-old Democrat from South Carolina, whose endorsement is widely credited with helping Joe Biden turn around his bid for the 2020 presidential nomination, says Congress needs to act to stop a new assault on voting.

The House has passed one sweeping bill — dubbed HR 1, or the For the People Act — that sets standards for voting and overhauls campaign finance and ethics law. But an attempt to bring it up was defeated in the Senate. Another measure — dubbed HR 4, or the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — is being drafted in the House and getting attention in the Senate. Clyburn joined CQ Roll Call's Equal Time podcast last month to discuss what's at stakes and how he expects it to play out. An edited transcript:

Q: We have HR 1 stalled in the Senate, but Democratic senators are in talks to craft a scaled-down version to get something done. How do you feel about that?

A: I'm hopeful that they’re doing something that makes sense. It does not make sense to me to pass a bill that does not cover all 50 states. We've made some real mistakes on that. As you know, the 1965 Voting Rights Act was fashioned to target states that had a history of voter discrimination. Now the Supreme Court sort of knocked that down nine years ago in the Shelby case. And so we have been working since then on trying to get that act reauthorized. But things have changed since then. You’ve now got 48 states that have either passed or proposed restrictive laws on voting; 48 of the 50 states have done that. Now if you only went with what was in the 1965 Voting Rights Act, you'd be looking at a history of discrimination, and a state like Pennsylvania would not be covered. Nor would Michigan be covered. So a lot of states that did not have a history of discriminating are now falling under the control of a lot of deniers, and a lot of people have bought into the Big Lie and they're proposing these laws. So we've got to have a version of the John R. Lewis Bill that goes beyond those states with a history of discriminating and talk about practices that may be put into place. ... Preclearance is what most people are looking at. Because now we’re going to have to have redistricting and the question is, will the redistricting be fair or are we going to leave it up to the states to draw the lines anywhere they want to and eliminate a district like mine?

Q: You've talked about carve-out in the filibuster for voting rights. What is your view?