Census pushes up release of redistricting data to next week

The Census Bureau said Thursday it will release 2020 census data used to redraw voting districts on Aug. 12, following months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and decisions made by the former Trump administration.

The announcement represents a four-day shift in the agency’s schedule — ahead of the agency’s self-imposed Aug. 16 deadline. The agency released the first round of census results from last year’s count — apportionment data — in April. Next week’s data release will kick off a months-long flurry of mapmaking and litigation before the 2022 midterm elections.

“The Census Bureau has been working hard to provide the highly detailed data that states need for redistricting,” James Whitehorne, the agency’s chief of the redistricting and voting rights data office, told reporters on a call Thursday.

Each decade following the decennial census, every state draws new congressional and legislative maps using the newest population data. That has become an increasingly sophisticated and legally divisive process; litigation over this round of redistricting has already started in several states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Louisiana.

Various obstacles caused the Census Bureau to miss its original April 1 deadline to release local, detailed demographic data used for redistricting. The agency delayed its in-person count last year by several months due to the pandemic, and then the Trump administration had the agency expedite the apportionment results in an attempt to control their distribution.