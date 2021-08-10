Budget resolution debate begins as senators eye quick exit

The Senate voted to kick off a debate over Democrats’ budget blueprint that, once adopted by both chambers, will unlock the door to a yet-to-be-written $3.5 trillion package of new spending and tax breaks for families and lower-income workers and to combat the effects of climate change.

The motion to proceed to the budget was adopted 50-49. Typically that vote triggers up to 50 hours of debate, evenly divided between the majority and minority to control. But with the session already stretching farther into August than senators anticipated, neither side had much appetite to drag things out.

That means the usual "vote-a-rama" that ensues at the end of debate was expected to begin almost immediately after the motion to proceed, with senators predicting the process might not take all night as it's been prone to in the past.

[Democrats unveil blueprint for $3.5T budget reconciliation bill]

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., said Republicans “have a pretty finite list of amendments we want to get voted on.” But, he added, “you know any member can offer amendments, so we're trying to figure out and kind of corral our members and see exactly what they need to have.”