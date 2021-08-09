Democrats unveil blueprint for $3.5T budget reconciliation bill

Senate leaders released a fiscal 2022 budget resolution Monday that directs a dozen committees in the Senate and 13 in the House to write what will amount to a $3.5 trillion package that would implement major changes in health care, social and climate policy.

Within that figure the Democrats' budget blueprint is assuming only about $1.75 trillion is offset, including tax increases on upper-income households and corporations and other savings, such as reining in prescription drug costs.

The draft budget includes room to grow deficits by the same amount over the next decade, which Democrats say ultimately could be a smaller amount given economic growth that they expect will result as well as savings from closing the "tax gap" between what's owed and actually paid to the IRS.

It's still going to be a heavy lift with some moderate Democrats, however. Perhaps cognizant of that struggle, Democratic leaders left out instructions to raise the statutory debt ceiling through the reconciliation process.