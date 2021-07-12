Democrats mull keeping debt limit out of budget reconciliation

Democrats are leaning toward lifting the Treasury Department's borrowing cap outside of the partisan budget reconciliation process, according to sources familiar with the discussions, meaning they'd need at least 10 Senate Republicans on board.

That's a daunting task, however, given the minority party is likely to try to make the debt limit vote a referendum on Democrats' fiscal largess. Although debt limit legislation was enacted three times in 2017 and 2018 under unified GOP control of government, and once in 2019 when Republicans controlled the Senate and White House, such votes are typically a political cudgel if they all come from one side of the aisle.

To attract Republicans, debt limit legislation would likely need to be attached to some other "must pass" bill coming due by this fall, such as stopgap funding to avert a partial government shutdown after the current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

No final decisions have been made, but moving a debt limit boost separately from reconciliation could give Democratic centrists cover since that route would require GOP support. The prospect of carrying a debt ceiling increase on their own could give moderates pause, given their Republican opponents could use that vote against them in next year's midterms.

That hesitancy in turn could pose hurdles for adopting a budget resolution, if it contains instructions to draft a debt limit increase bill as part of a filibuster-proof reconciliation package.