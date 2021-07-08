COVID-19 relief, economic recovery hinder debt limit ‘X Date’ forecast

The Bipartisan Policy Center said Thursday it's facing uncertainty in predicting how long the Treasury Department will be able to continue paying the nation’s bills after the current debt limit suspension expires at the end of the month.

Shai Akabas, economic policy director of the public policy think tank, said the "X Date," the day on which the country could no longer meet all its financial obligations, would likely arrive in the fall, “a broader range than normal for this point in the forecasting process.”

COVID-19 relief disbursements and the pace of economic recovery are hampering the organization's usual, more specific predictions.

“The challenges of accurately forecasting the pandemic’s lingering effects on the economy and the ongoing federal response mean we may not have a clear picture until September, at which point Congress could have just weeks to act,” he said in a statement.

The ambiguity of predicting the default date could add urgency to congressional negotiations on suspending or raising the debt limit before lawmakers in both chambers leave Washington for the August recess.