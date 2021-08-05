Ahead of midterms, Democrats feel pressure to pass citizenship

Democrats have pinned their hopes on passing a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants through the budget reconciliation process, which would allow them to deliver long-promised revisions to the immigration system on a party-line vote.

If they succeed, analysts say it could provide the party with a critical victory to motivate voters ahead of next year’s contentious midterm races, in which Republicans are poised to hammer Democratic candidates, particularly those in border districts, on the Biden administration’s perceived failings at the border.

“There’s some incredible opportunities for Democrats heading in the midterms if they can actually point to some successes and things that voters have been looking for for a long time,” said Sergio Gonzales, executive director of Immigration Hub and former policy adviser to then-Sen. Kamala Harris.

“If President Biden and Democrats can actually deliver on citizenship, I do think this is going to be incredibly galvanizing for the base and for the Latinos, and it's going to resonate with moderates,” he added.

But it’s a big if. And now, with control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, Democrats will likely bear the brunt of the political consequences with voters and advocates in 2022 if they fail to deliver on citizenship — all while continuing to take constant beatings from Republicans on rising migration levels at the U.S.-Mexico border.