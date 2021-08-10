Corrected, 2:20 p.m. |New York’s next governor, former Rep. Kathy Hochul, has had a political career defined by scandal — of her political adversaries and allies.

Then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer, who would later resign in shame, in 2007 appointed Hochul the Erie County clerk, a position she’d go on to win for herself the same year. She became the first Democrat to represent New York’s 26th Congressional District in decades after Republican Rep. Chris Lee was caught sending shirtless selfies to a woman he met through Craigslist. Hochul lost her reelection bid for the redistricted seat to Republican Chris Collins, who would end up in prison.

But by then, she had rebounded into the lieutenant governor’s office in 2014, running alongside Andrew Cuomo, who announced he would resign after the state attorney general’s reporting finding allegations of sexual harassment made against him credible.

Cuomo promised a “seamless” transition Tuesday in his surprise announcement, which takes effect in two weeks.

“Kathy Hochul, my lieutenant governor, is smart and competent,” Cuomo said. “This transition must be seamless. We have a lot going on. I’m very worried about the delta variant, and so should you be. But she can come up to speed quickly.”