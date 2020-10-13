Former Rep. Chris Collins begins prison sentence

Former Rep. Chris Collins began serving his 26-month prison term Tuesday at FPC Pensacola, a minimum security federal prison camp in Florida.

Collins’ arrival at the camp comes after four delays and just under nine months since he was sentenced in January for conspiring to commit securities fraud and making false statements to the FBI.

Collins, a New York Republican, was originally scheduled to report to prison on March 17, but that date was delayed in April and further pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawyers for the 70-year old Collins argued in an Oct. 1 emergency motion to push the date back yet again, citing health concerns, but the government pushed back. Prosecutors said it was safe for Collins to enter the prison and time for him to begin serving his time.

“In the absence of a decision on his motion for an extension of the reporting date, Mr. Collins has reported as initially directed to FPC Pensacola. Although he is greatly concerned about the serious risks to his health from Covid 19 by reporting, he looks forward to putting this chapter behind him,” and emailed statement from his attorneys, Jon Barr and Jon New, said.