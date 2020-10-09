Feds say it’s time for former Rep. Collins to report to prison

Former Rep. Chris Collins wants to delay his prison report date for a fifth time because of COVID-19 concerns, but prosecutors say it’s time he gets behind bars at FPC Pensacola.

It has been over a year since Collins pleaded guilty and nearly nine months since he was sentenced to 26 months in prison for insider trading and lying to the FBI.

Lawyers for the New York Republican argued, in an Oct. 1 emergency motion, to delay his report date because the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage. They say Collins should be able to delay his prison start date to Dec. 8, instead of the scheduled Oct. 13 report date, or alternatively serve his sentence in home confinement.

Collins’ lawyer, Jonathan New, cited health experts, including Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has warned the United States will face challenges as flu season approaches.

On Jan. 17, Collins was sentenced to two years and two months in prison and initially was scheduled to report to FPC Pensacola on March 17. The surrender date was pushed back to April and then the pandemic allowed Collins, now 70 years old and as such at higher risk as a senior citizen, to receive further delays.