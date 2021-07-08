Is Congress next for these former Olympic athletes?

While the greatest athletes in the world descend on Tokyo in two weeks for the delayed 2020 Summer Olympic Games, a small batch of former Olympians is gearing up for another competition: running for Congress.

“I know what it means to go to the starting line,” said Democrat Monica Tranel, a two-time Olympic rower who is running for one of Montana’s new, yet-to-be-drawn districts after the state gained a seat during reapportionment. “I took my work ethic from Montana to the Olympics.”

Tranel emphasized her time with Team USA in a two-minute introductory video that accompanied her announcement on Wednesday. Even though the state leans Republican, the new district is likely to be competitive.

Being an Olympian can give candidates a head start with name recognition and goodwill with voters in a partisan environment.

“It’s different from being a pro athlete,” said Republican Eli Bremer, an Olympic modern pentathlete seriously considering a U.S. Senate run in Colorado against Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet. “You’re representing the United States of America. The vast majority of people enjoy Team USA.”