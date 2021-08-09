Hispanic Caucus to fund redistricting efforts in three states

A group dedicated to increasing Hispanic representation in Congress has joined the pending battle over new districts that will be drawn this fall, with the announcement Monday of a “six figure investment” in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico.

The money, from CHC BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, will go to organizations focused on training, educating and organizing Latino communities to fight for fair and representative maps, according to a news release provided exclusively to CQ Roll Call.

“Especially in key states where there has been tremendous growth in the Latino population, our goal is that we are empowering Latino communities on the ground to make sure that the maps are fair and representative,” said BOLD PAC Executive Director Victoria McGroary.

The investment comes days before the redistricting process — delayed for months by the coronavirus pandemic — is set to start in earnest with the release Thursday of detailed population data from the 2020 census. That data will be used to redraw district lines to reflect population changes in the last 10 years.

The stakes are particularly high for Latinos, who turned out in record numbers in 2020 but are still underrepresented in Congress.