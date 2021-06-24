New Colorado map erases Perlmutter’s Democratic edge

Colorado Rep. Earl Perlmutter won his 2020 reelection bid by a comfortable 21 points. But the eight-term Democrat woke up Thursday to the prospect of a drastically different race in the 2022 midterms.

Perlmutter was the biggest potential loser in the first version of the state’s new congressional maps released by the staff of an independent redistricting commission.

It was the first such map released across the country as states undergo the process of redrawing district lines to account for population changes in the 2020 census. During a two-hour hearing Wednesday, commissioners stressed multiple times that their map was just a first stab and will likely be revised and amended multiple times before an August deadline.

But Perlmutter’s situation illustrated the peril facing some incumbents — and the Democrats’ tenuous hold on the House majority next year.

Colorado, one of only 15 states where Democrats control all three branches of state government, ceded control of redistricting to an independent commission for the first time this year. Republicans in the state praised the process and said the commissioners had presented a fair playing field.