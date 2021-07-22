At the Races: ’22 race theory

Republican Karoline Leavitt, a former communications director for New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, said this week she would run to unseat Democrat Chris Pappas in New Hampshire’s 1st District. Leavitt, a Granite State native who worked in the White House press office during the Trump administration, admitted to a local news outlet that a Twitter episode helped prompt her decision to run.

The social media platform briefly suspended her account earlier this year, Leavitt said, telling WMUR in Manchester that “the fact that our free speech in this country is literally under attack, most definitely drove my decision to run.” Though Twitter said the suspension was an error, Leavitt contended in a tweet shortly after she regained her account that it “was another purge in their ongoing effort to silence conservatives voices!”

Shop talk: Katie Martin

Martin is a veteran GOP communications operative who has worked at both the NRSC and the NRCC. She was recently named CEO of Sway Public Affairs, a new firm that is part of Big Dog Strategies.

Starting out: Martin said she didn’t grow up in a political household, and she initially wanted to be a reporter. During college, the Michigan native interned for a local Fox affiliate and at Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard’s office. “After graduating from college, I couldn’t find a reporting job,” she said. While she was job hunting and working odd jobs at a day care center, as a waitress, and as a dance teacher, she decided to volunteer for Bouchard’s reelection race. “He ended up winning his reelect, and the next cycle ran for governor. And I was very lucky to get a job on his governor’s race, and just knew that this was the life for me” Martin said. “So [I] abandoned my dreams of being the next Barbara Walters and did politics.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “I have to pick the 2018 cycle as a whole,” said Martin, referencing when she served as the NRSC’s communications director. “It was just such a crazy cycle. We started with Justice [Neil M.] Gorsuch’s nomination and then confirmation. And we all were learning how to do that process together. Then we had the special election in Alabama — that was a disaster, if I’m being kind. And then we ended the cycle with Justice [Brett M.] Kavanaugh’s confirmation. And that was, as we all know, right before the election. And I remember the conversation with pundits and just the political folks in D.C. is that there’s no way we’re going to be able to keep the majority, especially with how the confirmation went. But we kept looking at our numbers, and we knew that we were on steady ground. So we ended up making history and adding to the Republican majority in the Senate in President Trump’s first midterm. And I do have to say I love winning more than anything. And that was a good cycle because we had a lot of winning, but having ‘Cocaine Mitch’ Senator McConnell come by the NRSC on election night to tell us we all did a great job, that was pretty epic.”