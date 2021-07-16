4 takeaways from Senate fundraising reports

It’s still early in the 2022 election cycle, but new fundraising reports show that campaign donations are continuing to flow to races that will determine control of the Senate.

The four vulnerable Senate Democrats have continued to bolster their campaign war chests, raising a combined $19.2 million from April through June and finishing the quarter with $31.3 million in their accounts. The two vulnerable Senate Republicans seeking reelection, Florida’s Marco Rubio and Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson, raised a combined total of $5.2 million, ending the quarter with nearly $8 million on hand.

Senate candidates competing in the eight states that Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates as battlegrounds are also already spending their campaign funds, as campaigns broadly embrace early investments in online fundraising. Of the $49 million that battleground candidates raised in the second quarter, 40 percent, or $20.4 million, was also spent from April through June.

Here are four takeaways from the latest fundraising reports:

1. Vulnerable Democrats widen cash gap

Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Raphael Warnock of Georgia have each picked up more GOP challengers in recent months, but those challengers have some catching up to do to compete with the two Democrats’ robust fundraising.