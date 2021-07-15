Senate candidates spending campaign cash early so they can raise more later

Senate candidates who are raising lots of campaign cash aren’t waiting to spend it, early fundraising numbers show.

A handful of Senate candidates have spent more than $1 million from April through June, even though Election Day is more than 15 months away. Fundraising reports due to the Federal Election Commission by midnight Thursday are expected to show that much of the early spending has gone to bolster digital operations and expand donor email lists, which will become critical sources for fundraising next year.

Spending money early in a race, or having a high “burn rate,” used to be viewed as irresponsible. But campaigns now recognize that, when it comes to fundraising online, they have to spend sooner to raise even more later.

“Ten years ago, before online fundraising was a big part of campaigns, people were so concerned about burn rate. But now there’s a big understanding that you have to invest in your email list early on,” said Julia Ager, president of Sapphire Strategies, who served as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s chief digital officer in 2018.

“Every dollar you put in is going to turn into two dollars later,” she said.