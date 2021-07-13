As national profile rises, GOP Sen. Tim Scott raises $9.6 million

Sen. Tim Scott is burnishing his fundraising credentials as he gears up for reelection and as his national profile rises as a potential presidential candidate.

The South Carolina Republican’s campaign raised $9.6 million from April through June, according to fundraising numbers shared first with CQ Roll Call. Scott has become a national figure, delivering the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress in April and giving a prime-time address at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The $9.6 million haul is the highest total a senator up for reelection next year has released so far this cycle. It’s more than four times what Scott raised in the first quarter of the year, and $3.4 million above what he raised in winning his first full term in 2016.

The second-quarter fundraising was fueled by 91,000 donors and Scott’s campaign ended the quarter on June 30 with $14.5 million in the bank.

“Senator Tim Scott’s campaign is built on a broad base of grassroots supporters who stand with him to fight a radical and out-of-touch Democratic agenda that will hurt South Carolina families,” Sam Oh, Scott’s campaign consultant, said in a statement. “South Carolina is ready to reelect Tim Scott and we are proud of the record breaking support we have received so early in the cycle.”