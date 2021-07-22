Is Sen. John Boozman too nice for the Republican Party?

John Boozman’s greatest sin is that he’s too nice.

As a member of a Republican Party that rewards the provocative and sensational, the two-term senator from Arkansas has drawn three primary challengers, in part because he’s not a staple of the Fox News primetime lineup. The fact that Boozman is facing a primary is evidence that the intra-party GOP fights are increasingly about style over substance, temperament over ideology, even more than an alliance with the former president.

Earlier this year, it looked like Boozman committed the unpardonable sin. “While former President Donald Trump bears some responsibility for what happened that day, the perpetrators who planned, coordinated and assaulted the Capitol building must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law and brought to justice,” the senator said in a February statement.

Verbalizing any criticism of Trump, even as couched as Boozman’s, can be enough to become lodged in the former president’s memory bank and become the target for revenge, even though the two-term senator also voted to acquit Trump during February’s impeachment trial.

Two months later, Trump endorsed him for reelection. “Senator Boozman is a great fighter for the people of Arkansas. He is tough on crime, strong on the border, a great supporter of our military and our vets,” said Trump in a March 8 press release. “[He] fights for our farmers every day, he supports our Second Amendment and has my complete and total endorsement.”