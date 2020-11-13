GOP women’s group looks to be a force in future elections

A new group dedicated to electing GOP women is touting its success after a string of victories last week and looking to grow its influence in future elections.

Winning for Women, which also has an independent expenditure arm known as WFW Action Fund, noted in a memo that is being sent to donors, board members and advisers that it surpassed its goal of electing 20 GOP women to the House.

The memo touted 27 Republican women who have won House races, and that number could grow with several races still not called. That figure includes GOP Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, whose race The Associated Press has not yet called. Democratic Rep. Max Rose conceded to Malliotakis on Thursday.

The group sees women candidates as key to winning over suburban women voters, a bloc that has fled the GOP after President Donald Trump’s election.

“Winning these voters back will require sustained and focused efforts from the GOP to build a bench of qualified women candidates who reflect the priorities of women voters, and who can go toe-to-toe with their opponents on the Left,” the group noted in its memo, shared first with CQ Roll Call.