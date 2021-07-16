House Democrats build cash reserves ahead of 2022 midterms

House Democrats facing potentially competitive reelection races in 2022 hold a financial advantage compared with their possibly at-risk GOP colleagues, as candidates and party committees gear up for next year’s midterm battle for control of the chamber.

The average Democratic incumbent in districts targeted by Republicans reported nearly $2 million in cash on hand at June 30, according to second-quarter disclosures to the Federal Election Commission. House GOP incumbents in districts that Democrats are targeting hold, on average, $750,000, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of FEC filings.

The emerging portrait of political money in the House races that will determine party control next year offers clues about which incumbents have war chests to rebuff or even scare away potential challengers. But much is still unknown. Some incumbents don’t officially have challengers yet, and states have not yet redrawn congressional district maps to reflect the 2020 census.

And, of course, money is hardly the sole factor in determining the outcome of elections. If it were, House Democrats would have gained seats in 2020, instead of losing more than a dozen incumbents to GOP challengers. Republicans need a net pickup of five seats in 2022 to take the majority.

Some of House Democrats’ fundraising stars, such as California’s Katie Porter, skewed the average. Porter hauled in $2.7 million in the second quarter, which covers April through June, and held $12.9 million in the bank as of June 30.