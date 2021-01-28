Kevin McCarthy taps Trump donors in seeking to retake House majority

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is relying on the brand and grassroots network of his party’s ex-president to gin up donations in Republicans’ quest to retake the majority in the chamber in 2022.

Not only did McCarthy meet with Donald Trump in Florida, but the House’s top Republican also sent a fundraising email Thursday from an account dubbed trumps-majority.com.

It comes at a pivotal moment for the GOP as party insiders wrestle with the role that will now be played by Trump, whose supporters rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but who also remains hugely popular among conservatives.

The fundraising email attacks Democratic President Joe Biden’s policy agenda, including his executive orders on energy and other matters. And it makes a plea for donations toward Republican congressional candidates to help them win control of the House of Representatives.

“This confirms what we already knew: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris only want power and for the government to have complete control over every aspect of our lives,” stated the email pitch, which was sent to donors, including lobbyists. “For our nation’s sake, we MUST fight back and stop Joe Biden and his socialist agenda from destroying our economy NOW.”