Redistricting will upend many state delegations — but likely not Arizona’s

ANALYSIS — If you’re running for a House seat, you’ve probably resigned yourself to a long, strange wait for the Census Bureau to release detailed information on where, exactly, you will be running, with some primaries less than a year away.

That’s got to be especially stressful in states that are losing seats, like Illinois, or gaining them, like Florida, where one party controls the redistricting process and is virtually assured to draw congressional boundaries to maximize its own advantage for the 2022 elections. Usually, we would know a lot more about House race dynamics by now. Add the regularly scheduled political program to the list of things upended by COVID-19.

Perhaps it is cold comfort then that, amid the uncertainty, there are several states attempting to draw the lines fairly through the use of an independent or bipartisan commission.

Some, like Colorado and Michigan, are doing it for the first time this cycle. Others, like Washington and Arizona, have been at it awhile. No system is perfect, but previous commissions have a habit of approximating their states’ political persuasions.

Take Arizona. The Grand Canyon State has long been associated with Republican icons such as the late Sens. John McCain and Barry Goldwater. But there has been a shift underway for decades, and the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission has pretty much kept pace.