At the Races: GOP unChened

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Democratic and Republican campaign operatives looked at the headlines this week and saw a country in a crisis they predicted would reverberate in the midterm elections. But the agreement ended there.

Democrats spent the week talking about a breakdown of the GOP’s commitment to democratic principles that came to a head Wednesday with the House Republican Conference vote to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position over her denouncement of Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election being stolen.

“It’s a sad state of affairs when protecting democracy is no longer accepted in the Republican party,” California Democratic Rep. Josh Harder wrote in a fundraising appeal that noted Republicans are only a handful of seats away from taking the House majority.

“While House Republicans ‘unify’ behind a toxic and backwards brand, Democrats will continue focusing on delivering relief to hardworking families and getting our economy back on track,” DCCC spokesman Chris Taylor said in one email blast Wednesday afternoon.