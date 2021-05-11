Earmark tally for highway bill: $14.8 billion

More than 73 percent of House members have requested earmarks in the federal highway bill.

In all, 318 members of Congress submitted 2,380 projects for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to consider in its upcoming surface transportation bill, said committee Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., and ranking Republican Sam Graves, R-Mo.

Of those requests, 1,775 came from Democratic members and 605 came from Republican members. Of the 219 members of the House Democratic Caucus, 213 requested earmarks, while 105 members of the 212-member GOP Conference did.

Republican lawmakers were more aggressive in seeking earmarks for the separate fiscal 2022 spending bills, according to data compiled by the House Appropriations Committee released Monday.

Of the total $5.9 billion in earmarks requested for those bills through Monday, Republicans, who make up less than one-third of members requesting projects, sought 45 percent of the total dollars. The median for Democrats was about $10.8 million worth of requests; for Republicans, around $15.9 million.