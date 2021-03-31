Rita Hart withdraws challenge to Iowa House race result

Democrat Rita Hart is dropping her challenge of the election results in Iowa’s 2nd District, solidifying the victory of Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

“After many conversations with people I trust about the future of this contest, I have made the decision to withdraw my contest before the House Committee on Administration,” Hart said in a statement. “Since Election Day, and throughout this entire process, my mission has been about ensuring the voices of Iowans who followed the law are not silenced. I am saddened that some Iowans’ votes will not count through no fault of their own. The work of ensuring it does not happen again will continue beyond this campaign.”

Miller-Meeks was certified as the winner over Hart by six votes, but Democrats questioned the validity of the outcome and a formal complaint from Hart has been under consideration at the House Administration Committee. Miller-Meeks was sworn in on Jan. 3.

House Administration Chairperson Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said her panel will recommend that the issue be disposed of in light of Hart’s withdrawal.

“There being no contestant, there is no longer a contest, and the Committee will, accordingly, recommend that the whole House dispose of the contest and adopt a dismissal resolution reported out by the Committee,” Lofgren said in a statement Wednesday.