Democrat Rita Hart’s challenge to her six-vote defeat last fall in Iowa’s 2nd District will continue after House lawmakers voted along party lines Wednesday to gather more information before deciding the next step in the case.

“None of us can state with confidence which candidate won this election,” House Administration Chairperson Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said after the committee voted 6-3 to postpone its determination on a motion by the declared winner, Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, to dismiss Hart’s complaint.

Miller-Meeks has been representing the district since January after Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would be seated “provisionally.”

Hart asked the House, which has the authority to determine whether members should be seated, to count 22 ballots she contends were wrongfully excluded when state officials tallied the results.

“At least twenty-two Iowans’ legally-cast ballots still have not been counted due to a string of errors,” Hart campaign manager Zach Meunier said in a statement. “We are glad to see the House Committee on Administration taking the next step towards ensuring that every legally-cast vote is counted in this race.”