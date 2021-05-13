For House members with higher ambitions in 2022, redistricting is a wild card

When the Indiana legislature was drawing a new congressional map 10 years ago, Democrat Joe Donnelly imagined about eight potential configurations of his new House district.

“I wanted to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best,” he recalled in a recent phone interview. “Preparing for the worst was the right thing to do.”

Under the new Indiana lines, released in April 2011, Donnelly’s already competitive district would become significantly more Republican. He launched what would become a successful campaign for Senate the following month, a few days after the state legislature enacted the new congressional map.

Unlike Donnelly, House members weighing runs for higher office in 2022 may be forced to launch their campaigns before they know what their new seats will look like. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, census data that states need to redraw districts is not expected until the end of September, at least six months later than it was delivered in 2011.

A handful of House members are considering running for Senate or governor in states that are either losing or gaining a House seat, where the congressional maps will change drastically. But waiting to launch a campaign for higher office until new maps are revealed could mean losing critical months of fundraising and organizing.