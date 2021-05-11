Booker, Hirono, Padilla to lead DSCC diversity effort

A trio of Democratic senators are leading a new effort in their party’s campaign arm to engage campaign staffers and communities of color ahead of the 2022 midterms, when Democrats will be defending their slim Senate majority.

Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii and Alex Padilla of California will co-chair the Majority Rising Leadership Council at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, according to an announcement shared first with CQ Roll Call.

“The diversity of the Democratic Party is our strength, and Senators Booker, Hirono and Padilla will help ensure our campaigns have the expertise and resources they need to engage the communities that power our victories,” DSCC Chairman Gary Peters said in a statement.

The council is a revamped and more formalized version of the DSCC’s previous diversity effort known as 2044 Leadership Council, and a sign that the committee is looking to address concerns about diversity within the party.

Hirono, Booker and Padilla all made history when they joined the chamber. Hirono, who was born in Japan, in 2012 became the first Asian American woman elected to the Senate. The next year, Booker became the first Black senator from New Jersey. And Padilla, who was appointed in January to replace Vice President Kamala Harris, is the first Latino to represent California in the Senate.