Democrats look to boost campaign staff diversity ahead of midterms

When Irene Lin attended a training program for campaign managers at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in 2016, she quickly realized that she stood out.

“I was the only woman of color there,” Lin recalled in a recent interview. “It was 80 percent white guys.”

Five years later, Lin is still managing campaigns, now for Democrat Tom Nelson’s bid for Senate in Wisconsin. But while she has moved up from the House to a potentially marquee Senate battleground race, she says her party has a long way to go to bolster diversity among campaign staff.

Ensuring campaign staff and consultants are from a mix of races, ethnicities, genders and sexualities has been a persistent problem for a party that relies on a diverse coalition of voters to win elections, some two dozen Democratic campaign operatives said in interviews. The dearth of diverse campaign staffers also affects Capitol Hill since operatives often transition to a lawmaker’s office after a successful campaign.

Democrats are particularly concerned about a lack of staff diversity ahead of the midterms next year, when they will be defending razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate.