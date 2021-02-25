‘Where am I?’: Black staffers describe hurdles of working on Capitol Hill

Before she studied congressional staffers, LaShonda Brenson considered becoming one of them.

In college, she interned for a member of the Congressional Black Caucus but quickly realized the career wasn’t for her.

“Quite honestly, I observed the lack of people that look like me, I observed people being underpaid and I think, for me — just from my background — it wasn’t something I could afford to do,” said Brenson, who got a Ph.D. in political science instead.

Now Brenson works at the nonprofit Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, seeking to measure what she once saw for herself on Capitol Hill. She’s been tracking the diversity — or lack thereof — among top congressional staff in recent years. Only 14 percent of high-ranking positions in House members’ offices were held by people of color in 2018, when the center last counted chiefs of staff, legislative directors and communications directors. Last year, just 11 percent of those positions in the Senate were.

As low as those figures are, they’re an improvement, and Brenson says the trends are reason to hope. This year’s crop of new lawmakers, who are mostly Republicans, have so far filled 23 percent of their top staff positions with people of color, Brenson said. (Some positions remain unfilled.)