Sen. Tim Scott called out the lack of racial diversity among staff in certain Senate offices Wednesday, which highlighted how little data is available on staffer demographics. It also got staffers and senators talking about how to tackle the problem.

Although there are varying opinions on how to boost diversity, many agree that a major problem is a lack of data on diversity of race, gender and socioeconomic backgrounds among staff. Scott, the only black Republican in the chamber, said Wednesday that he’d like the Senate to conduct a study of staffer demographics and pay.

The Senate Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee has tried for years to get a study off the ground on staff compensation in the Senate but has not succeeded in getting a report with the full scope of data.

The subcommittee and full Appropriations panel approved language for fiscal 2019 that specifically required comparisons among Senate staff, the executive branch and the private sector and required a study comparing staff compensation within the Senate with respect to gender, race and ethnicity.

But the final measure, which was wrapped into a larger package of spending bills for floor action, watered down the requirements on Senate compensation comparisons and stripped the requirement to evaluate compensation with respect to gender, race and ethnicity. Providing compensation data is voluntary for any Senate office or committee.