Invite-only: How one Hill aide is turning his political connections into a business

Ask Michael Hardaway to sign you up for his Sunday evening newsletter, and he’ll probably say no. His own parents aren’t even on the list.

That kind of thinking has served him well in the world of politics, and now he’s hoping it will help him launch a startup in an already crowded field.

At first Hardaway was just doing a favor for some friends, he says. The 39-year-old has spent the last six years on Capitol Hill, working as communications director and senior adviser for House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries. Before that, he moved in the orbit of Barack Obama, staffing his presidential campaign and raising money for the Democratic National Committee.

Along the way, he met a fair number of CEOs, and they got in touch again in 2016 after Donald Trump won the White House. They were confused.

“There was just an ocean of disinformation, and in that ocean, all these guys were drowning. And so I put this document together as a life raft,” Hardaway says of the email newsletter he started.