Pelosi appoints Kemba Hendrix to lead House diversity office

Kemba Hendrix will lead the House Office of Diversity and Inclusion, a new office established this Congress and charged with improving diversity among the chamber’s workforce.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the appointment in a statement Tuesday.

“As Speaker, I am proud to appoint Kemba Hendrix to lead the House’s new Office of Diversity and Inclusion, which will accelerate Democrats’ work to ensure that that halls of Congress reflect the diversity and dynamism of the American people whom we are honored to represent,” Pelosi said.

The office Hendrix will lead is an independent, nonpartisan entity that works as a resource for House employing offices and by increasing awareness of diversity issues among staff in Congress.