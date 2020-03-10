House votes to modernize itself, adopts 29 bipartisan recommendations

The resolution includes recommendations on hiring and human resources, a tall order in a workplace that has 435 bosses who run their offices differently and have separate staffing policies. The resolution requires the creation of a human resources hub for all lawmakers and staff.

Reports and surveys in recent years have highlighted that diversity among staff on Capitol Hill is lacking, and the resolution would make the Office of Diversity and Inclusion created at the start of the 116th Congress a permanent entity in the House tasked with helping guide House offices to recruit, hire, train, develop, advance, promote and retain a diverse workforce. On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she was appointing Kemba Hendrix, currently director of the House Democratic Diversity Initiative, to be the director of the office.

The resolution requires the CAO and House inspector general to report on the feasibility of updating the employee payroll system and to explore paying staffers more than just once a month.

It would also force a reevaluation of the size of the staffs serving each lawmaker and district. Currently, members are limited to 18 full-time staff members and four part-time staffers.

“Many members, particularly in rural areas like my district in central Washington, have multiple district offices, and members should be able to staff their offices as they see fit,” said Republican Dan Newhouse. “Empowering members to adequately staff both district and D.C. offices can improve retention, but more importantly, it can improve communications with our constituents.”