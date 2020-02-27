Double-booked: Busy budget season highlights scheduling woes

Even the best scheduler on Capitol Hill can’t make it possible for a lawmaker to be in two places at once. In weeks packed with hearings, like this one, that’s exactly what members’ schedules require.

A CQ Roll Call analysis of committee schedules and rosters shows that at least 10 House appropriators are expected to be at two simultaneous hearings on Thursday. That only accounts for Appropriations subcommittees, not meetings of other panels that lawmakers are on.

President Donald Trump’s budget was introduced this month, and this week began the slew of officials heading to Capitol Hill to promote the administration wish list, with Cabinet officials appearing at hearings in authorizing committees and Appropriations panels. The analysis focused on appropriators because this week a slate of high-ranking witnesses made lawmakers’ choices of which hearings to prioritize, which to skip and which to pop into even harder.

At least six Democrats and four Republican appropriators are double-booked, but two won’t have much of a choice. Rep. Tim Ryan, chairman of the Legislative Branch Appropriations subcommittee, will lead a 1 p.m. hearing on the Library of Congress budget and won’t be able to put down the gavel to catch the simultaneous Military Construction-VA Appropriations hearing on electronic health records.

