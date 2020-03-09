Rep. Tom Graves’ son in intensive care after cycling accident

“He’s a strong boy and is showing signs of responsiveness,” Graves tweeted. “We appreciate the outpouring of support and continued prayers as John begins his recovery.”

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle shared their support following Graves’ announcement.

“As a parent, nothing hurts more than watching your child experience pain in any form,” tweeted fellow Georgia Rep. Jody Hice.

“Horrible news,” wrote Rep. Doug Collins, also a Georgian. “My prayers go out to John and the entire Graves family.”

“Praying for John and his family during this difficult time,” wrote Florida Rep. Val Demings.