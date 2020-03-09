Rep. Tom Graves’ son in intensive care after cycling accident
John Graves is a member of Georgia Tech’s cycling club team and was airlifted to a trauma unit Sunday
Rep. Tom Graves’ son was seriously injured in a cycling accident over the weekend, the congressman announced Monday on Twitter.
“Yesterday morning our son, John, a member of Georgia Tech’s cycling team, was critically injured during the Calhoun Downtown Criterium,” the Georgia Republican tweeted.
John Graves was airlifted Sunday to a trauma unit, where he remains in intensive care.
On Sunday, crews from the Calhoun Fire Department were called to assist paramedics around 11 a.m. after a race participant was injured, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
“He’s a strong boy and is showing signs of responsiveness,” Graves tweeted. “We appreciate the outpouring of support and continued prayers as John begins his recovery.”
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle shared their support following Graves’ announcement.
“As a parent, nothing hurts more than watching your child experience pain in any form,” tweeted fellow Georgia Rep. Jody Hice.
“Horrible news,” wrote Rep. Doug Collins, also a Georgian. “My prayers go out to John and the entire Graves family.”
“Praying for John and his family during this difficult time,” wrote Florida Rep. Val Demings.
Graves announced in December he would not seek reelection and instead join his family “on their new and unique journeys,” Graves wrote in a letter.
“I was motivated to push through the tough days of campaigning and the hardest days in office by my kids, Josephine, John and Janey,” he wrote at the time. “With [my wife] Julie near retirement and my kids now suddenly adults, I have decided not to seek reelection in 2020.”