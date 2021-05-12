Cicadas are coming. Last time they attacked John Kerry

Nothing screams “attack ad” like the ear-splitting song of Brood X cicadas.

The jumpy insects — with massive wings, bulging red eyes and a mating song so loud that females have been known to confuse lawnmowers with potential mates — are beginning to emerge from their 17-year slumber. The last time they were here, they landed right in the middle of a presidential campaign.

It was 2004, as the election raged between George W. Bush and John Kerry. The bugs were everywhere, and in the fledgling days of internet videos, it was only natural to combine the two.

“Every 17 years cicadas emerge, morph out of their shell and change their appearance,” a soothing male voice suited for a nature documentary begins, as a juvenile cicada bursts through its exoskeleton into adulthood.

“Like a cicada, Sen. Kerry would like to shed his Senate career and morph into a fiscal conservative,” the voice continues.