Texas duo top list of House appropriations earmark requests

Two Dallas-area House lawmakers — one Republican, one Democrat — top the list of total earmark dollars requested in fiscal 2022 spending bills, according to data compiled by the House Appropriations Committee.

GOP Rep. Beth Van Duyne and Democrat Colin Allred rank first and second, in that order, thanks to two Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport requests totaling nearly $234 million.

One DFW request the two lawmakers share would provide $135.9 million to replace four aging ramps passengers use to get to the terminals and parking areas, and another $98 million would go toward a new utility plant to power the airport.

Texas districts will be redrawn by the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature this year to accommodate census results, which saw the Lone Star state gaining two seats. But the region Allred and Van Duyne represent has seen a shift toward Democrats in recent elections, and both will be in the opposing party’s crosshairs for 2022.

Allred, a second-term Democrat, is already on the GOP’s target list; Democrats included him in their Frontline program to protect vulnerable incumbents.