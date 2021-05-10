Massive voting and ethics bill faces first test in divided Senate

As Democrats fume over Republican-crafted state laws putting new limits on voting, a Senate panel will take up a sweeping bill Tuesday that would try to use the federal government’s power to make voting easier nationwide.

Activists are using multimillion-dollar advertising and grassroots campaigns to push for the bill, applying pressure to some Democrats in the 50-50 Senate. But while the 800-page overhaul of election, campaign finance and ethics laws known as S 1 (HR 1 in the House) is likely to generate lots of heat at the hearing, there is not expected to be much action on changes to the measure in the Senate Rules and Administration Committee.

That’s because a power-sharing agreement reached by leaders of both parties at the start of the Senate term gave the Rules panel nine Democrats and nine Republicans and the committee cannot adopt amendments on a tie vote. As a result, any real action to modify the measure would happen on the Senate floor some time in the future.

“I’m expecting that this will end in a 9-9 vote on reporting it out, and then it will go to the floor,” said Fred Wertheimer, president of the advocacy group Democracy 21 that is pushing for the bill’s passage. He added that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has committed to bringing the measure to the floor of the chamber.

Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell both serve on the Rules Committee. And given that both have made the bill a priority — Schumer to pass it and McConnell to stop it — they are likely to participate.