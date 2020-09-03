At the Races: Land of Kennedy? Louisiana

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Joe Biden’s campaign stop in Wisconsin today has renewed attention to the outsize role Upper Midwestern battleground states could play in the presidential election.

But even as presidential campaigns compete in the region, it will be tough for Republicans to pick up House seats there.

Five of the 31 Trump House seats held by Democrats are in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan — states where both presidential campaigns have committed to spending considerable amounts of time and money in the fall.

The NRCC put all of those seats on its target list at the beginning of the 2020 cycle. But the odds of flipping them have gotten worse as Republicans struggle to match Democrats’ fundraising advantages and defend a widening map.