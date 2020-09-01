ANALYSIS — “Biden in the basement” has become a favorite line for Republicans trying to reelect President Donald Trump. But Senate Republicans have been talking about Democrats and basements since before the coronavirus reached our shores, and the subterranean slogan is fueling GOP optimism for retaining the White House and the Senate majority.

The thrust of Trump’s argument against Joe Biden is best summarized at the beginning of a recent campaign ad.

“Deep in the heart of Delaware, Joe Biden sits in his basement. Alone. Hiding. Diminished,” the narrator says.

Speakers at the recent Republican National Convention struck the same chord.

“This is no time for sleeping in the basement,” Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones said on the first night.