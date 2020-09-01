Winning for Women, a group supporting GOP women candidates, is launching a new attack against Iowa Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a freshman who flipped a Republican district two years ago.

The 30-second spot is part of a “six-figure” ad buy on broadcast networks in the Cedar Rapids media market from the group’s independent expenditure arm, WFW Action Fund, according to information shared first with CQ Roll Call.

The ad knocks Finkenauer for voting for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and supporting proxy voting, which was implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They don’t even have to show up to work anymore,” the ad’s narrators says over footage of Pelosi showing the ice cream in her fridge. The ad also features footage of Finkenauer saying she ran for Congress to get things done, accusing Finkenauer of getting things “done for Pelosi.”

Iowa’s House races and competitive Senate race will attract plenty of outside spending, but Winning for Women’s ad is the first negative spending against Finkenauer.