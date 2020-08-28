As protests against racism and police brutality continue to rock the country, President Donald Trump made preserving “law and order” central to his reelection campaign at this week’s Republican convention, arguing that a Joe Biden presidency will result in socialism and anarchy.

“The most dangerous aspect of the Biden platform is the attack on public safety,” Trump said as he accepted the GOP nomination for president at the White House Thursday night.

“No one will be safe in Biden’s America,” Trump later added.

That message has slowly started to pop up in House and Senate races, as Republicans look to hold onto their Senate majority and flip the House by winning districts Trump carried four years ago.

“Today, Washington is failing us: socialists trying to abolish the police, radicals trying to tear down our country And career politicians, they just point fingers and play games,” Iowa GOP state Rep. Ashley Hinson said in her latest TV ad launched Thursday.