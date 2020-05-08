‘Adapt and overcome’: A veteran Blue Star mom hits the ‘virtual’ campaign trail

She had cleared her agenda for this. Gordon left her job as Babylon town councilwoman in January and retired from her career as a high school guidance counselor around the same time. She planned to focus on the race, and that hasn’t changed, but she’s traded door-knocking for teaching virtual yoga.

“I make sure I do some kind of physical activity every day,” she says. “A schedule helps me. I try to get to bed at a set hour and get between seven to eight hours sleep every night. It’s really important. And I try not to get too tied up in the TV. I try not to put it on.”

Sticking to a routine is one sign of Gordon’s military background. Another is the support she’s earned. Groups such as Vote Vets, Giffords PAC and Emily’s List have endorsed her. She made the cut for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Red to Blue program for top recruits. She even got Hollywood comedian (and Senate minority leader relative) Amy Schumer to host a fundraiser. And she got the stamp of approval from fellow veterans, including Sherrill and Reps. Elaine Luria of Virginia and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania.

When those three won in 2018, it was a big deal for military women. Just eight female veterans have ever served in Congress. Now Democrats are looking to add more, and that’s upending the usual scripts on the campaign trail. If anyone asks if they’re tough enough, these women can simply point to photos of themselves in uniform. More surprising, they can also use the cover to tell increasingly personal stories about how they survived in a male-dominated field.

“There are people in Washington who … don’t want to see women who look like me challenging the old boy’s club,” goes a campaign ad from Gordon, an immigrant from Jamaica who came to the U.S. as a kid. Her path to victory in November is uncertain in a swing district Trump carried by 9 points in 2016, though Democrats perked up when King had the closest reelection of his House career two years later and then last fall announced his retirement after 14 terms. A win for Gordon would mean another first for Congress — she’d be the first black female veteran to serve.