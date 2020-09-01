As the North Carolina Senate race hits a pivotal stretch, the VoteVets super PAC is launching a $2.7 million ad campaign to boost Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham’s bid to unseat Sen. Thom Tillis.

Cunningham, who served active duty tours in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Army Reserve, has led Tillis in recent polls. The new ad buy is the latest effort by outside groups that have already flooded the state with nearly $40 million in independent expenditures. The race, rated a Toss-up by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales, will help determine which party controls the Senate next year.

The VoteVets ads won’t be the only new paid message North Carolina voters will get this week. The conservative group Americans for Prosperity is also launching a digital ad buy beginning Tuesday supporting Tillis, part of a larger effort the organization will run in other Senate battlegrounds, including Montana, Georgia and Texas.

The dueling organizations say they have no plans to let up. And as North Carolina elections officials prepare to mail ballots on Sept. 4 to voters who requested one, VoteVets, AFP and other groups say they plan to keep up the push to sway voters all the way until the end.

“We’re going to continue to spend,” said VoteVets’ Jon Soltz. “This is the launch of the final stretch, and we continue to make Cal one of our top priorities.”