McConnell’s mask message doesn’t match White House scene

If you looked at the South Lawn of the White House Thursday night, you might have thought that the coronavirus pandemic was over.

A crowd estimated at up to 1,500 gathered for President Donald Trump’s speech accepting the Republican nomination for another term — most without masks and with no social distancing.

There were a number of GOP House members and senators in attendance and some, like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, were spotted wearing masks.

Other members of Congress and members of the Trump administration were not, including Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who apparently removed his mask during the event.

The group photographed without face coverings also includes White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. While people in close proximity to the president are generally tested, they would still be at risk of contracting the virus from the unmasked crowd.