In the final days of her 2018 campaign, Lauren Underwood was sitting in a car, looking on her phone at a 1957 picture of a white woman angrily screaming at a young Black woman as she went to class at Little Rock Central High School.

“It just hit me, that that is what yesterday was. And it’s painful and difficult and unpleasant,” Underwood said, referring to how her opponent in Illinois’ 14th District, GOP Rep. Randy Hultgren, questioned her roots in the district and her credentials as a nurse.

“What they were saying is that I am not who I claim to be,” Underwood said at the time. “And it had nothing to do with the qualifications to be a member of Congress. Nothing.”

The scene unfolds in the new film “Surge,” a documentary that followed Underwood and two other Democratic women as they tried to unseat Republican House members in 2018, and who were part of a wave of women candidates running for office. “Surge” premieres on Showtime next week.

Capturing history

Wendy Sachs and Hannah Rosenzweig, who directed and produced the film, said in an interview Wednesday that they wanted to capture what appeared to be history in the making. Following President Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and the historic Women’s March the day after his 2017 inauguration, a record number of women became candidates for office.