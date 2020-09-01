Massachusetts primary: Neal fends off challenge from Morse

Massachusetts Rep. Richard E. Neal, who over his 16 terms in Congress has risen to the top of one of the House’s most seminal committees, overcame a Democratic primary challenge from his left Tuesday by defeating Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, who had criticized him for a cozy rapport with corporate interests.

Neal was leading Morse 61 percent to 39 percent when The Associated Press called the primary for the 1st District in Western Massachusetts at 9:42 p.m. Eastern time.

Neal, who holds the gavel of the tax-writing and health care-focused Ways and Means panel, was first elected to the House in 1988, just months before Morse was born.

In other contested Democratic primaries, Reps. Steven F. Lynch and Seth Moulton both comfortably won renomination. A there was a nine-way battle in the 4th District for the seat Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III vacated to what turned out to be an unsuccessful run for the Senate against Democratic incumbent Edward J. Markey.

‘Our own little tea party thing’

The Neal-Morse race followed a similar pattern to other recent challenges to Democratic incumbents, some successful, in which younger, more liberal upstarts argued that they’d move the party to the left from their safe Democratic seats — something akin to the right’s tea party movement.